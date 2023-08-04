Video: Actor Jerry Williams Break Silence on Reports Trailing His Suspension by AGN Over Drug Abuse

Jerry Williams, a popular Nigerian actor, has turned to social media to address lingering allegations of him heading to rehab after being suspended by the AGN (Actors Guild of Nigeria).

In a press release, AGN National President Emeka Rollas revealed that the guild has been monitoring Jerry’s alleged participation in illegal substances since December 2022.

According to reports, Jerry was barred from socializing with other actors on set for fear of risking their safety and well-being.

In a recent live stream, the Nigerian movie actor denied accusations that he had been taken to a treatment facility and denied claims that he had gone insane.

He categorically labeled these reports as fake and accused bloggers of spreading lies.

Jerry affirmed that he took the decisive step of addressing the rumors directly to completely dispel them.

Furthermore, he emphasized that he continues to hold the title of Controller General and proudly embraces the recognition as the ‘Pride of Nollywood.’

Watch Him Speak Below;

An insider had confirmed to Nollyow on Saturday, July 15th, that Jerry Williams was in rehab and is said to be doing well at an undisclosed rehab centre.

Jerry according to the source is currently undergoing intensive therapy which is expected to help the budding actor to concentrate on his health and recovery.

The source recalled how the actor’s colleagues had advised him to desist from drug abuse, but to no avail.

Popular actor and film director, Ugezu J. Ugezu believes that Jerry Williams will overcome his travail in no distant time.

Sharing some photos which he posed alongside the embattled actor, Ugwzu wrote, “It will end in praise”

“My son @official jerrywilliaims. This is just a phase that we must overcome.

“There is nothing we have not seen before. By Chi Ukwu Okike Abiama, Olisabuluwa Chukwu Umuaro, your best is yet to come,” Ugeze wrote on IG.