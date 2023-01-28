ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Actor IK Ogbonna in tears as he loses mother

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 58 mins ago
0 338 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

  • Sharing a video collage of his beloved mother, the movie star bade her goodbye.
  • The likes of Ini Edo, Laura Ikeji, Lillian Afegbai, Onyi Alex, Tope Tedela and more took to his comment section to console him.

Nollywood actor, Ikechukwu Ogbonna a.k.a IK Ogbonna has lost his beloved mother.

The light-skinned actor announced the sad news on his Instagram page minutes ago.

Sharing a video collage of his beloved mother, the movie star bade her goodbye.

“Rest in peace my Angel”, he captioned the post.

The likes of Ini Edo, Laura Ikeji, Lillian Afegbai, Onyi Alex, Tope Tedela and more took to his comment section to console him.

Ini Edo wrote, “Take heart dear. May her soul rest in peace

Laura Ikeji wrote, Awwww, may she rest in perfect peace. Amen

Tope Tedela wrote, “So sorry IM

Onyi Alex wrote, “🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️ ❤️

Efe Irele wrote, “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”.

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 58 mins ago
0 338 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Video: #BBTitans: Moment Yemi almost traded blows with Miracle over Khosi [Video]

2 hours ago

Video: Many women hates polygamy but wishes to be Ned Nwoko’s wife – Rev. Kevin Ugwu

11 hours ago

Video: Nollywood Actor IK Ogbonna In Couldn’t Hold Back Tears as He Loses Mother

12 hours ago

Video: “This Backside Is Just Too Heavy For Me, Time To Reduce It” – Nkechi Blessing Reacts To Rumoured backside Surgery

12 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button