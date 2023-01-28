Video: Actor IK Ogbonna in tears as he loses mother

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nollywood actor, Ikechukwu Ogbonna a.k.a IK Ogbonna has lost his beloved mother.

The light-skinned actor announced the sad news on his Instagram page minutes ago.

Sharing a video collage of his beloved mother, the movie star bade her goodbye.

“Rest in peace my Angel”, he captioned the post.

The likes of Ini Edo, Laura Ikeji, Lillian Afegbai, Onyi Alex, Tope Tedela and more took to his comment section to console him.

Ini Edo wrote, “Take heart dear. May her soul rest in peace

Laura Ikeji wrote, “Awwww, may she rest in perfect peace. Amen

Tope Tedela wrote, “So sorry IM

Onyi Alex wrote, “🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️ ❤️

Efe Irele wrote, “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”.