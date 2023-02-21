Video: Actor, Emmanuel Ehumadu reacts as ’13-year-old’ Mercy Kenneth twerks up a storm in new video

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Mercy Kenneth who was with her friend proceeded to dance sensually by twerking in the video.

Reacting to the video, actor, Emmanuel Ehumadu who found it funny took to the comment section to express his thoughts







Teenage actress, Mercy Kenneth has gotten netizens talking over a twerk-dance video which she recently shared on the photo and video-sharing app, Instagram.

Mercy Kenneth who claims to be 13-year-old shared what appeared like a comic dance video. In the clip, the voice of a viral preacher kicking against women wearing shorts was used.

Mercy Kenneth who was with her friend proceeded to dance sensually by twerking in the video. Towards the end of the clip, her friend also joined her.

Captioning the video, she wrote:

“Entrainment only, say no to artificial be u and love u.

Never you accelerate God’s plan thinking you’re playing smart if not you’ll be decelerating the rate to achieving your goals.

Good Morning”

Reacting to the video, actor, Emmanuel Ehumadu who found it funny took to the comment section to express his thoughts, he wrote: