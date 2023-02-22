Video: “Abi you dey ment?”- Reactions as Bobrisky expresses undying love for Portable

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Bobrisky was among the many celebrities who reacted to Portable Zazu’s new car acquisition

Bobrisky, while commenting on a post where blogger Tunde Ednut congratulated Portable expressed his love for the Zazu crooner

The crossdresser’s comment sections sparked massive reactions from many as netizens knocked Bobrisky







Nigerian crossdress Okuneye Olanrewaju Idris, popularly known as Bobrisky, caused a buzz on social media with his comment on singer Portable Zazu’s new car acquisition.

This comes after he took possession of a new Range Rover and took to social media to flaunt it.

Popular blogger Tunde Ednut while congratulating Portable, reposted a video of the singer and the new car.

Tunde Ednut wrote:

“Cheeee!!!! CONGRATULATIONS to portable ooooo. He just got a New RANGE ROVER . Zazuuuuuuuu. E chooowke !!!! oo. ❤️ This life na YOLO. So chop life.”

The crossdresser was among the netizens who dropped a comment under the blogger’s post as he went on to express his love for Portable.

“I love him,” Bobrisky wrote.

some of the reactions, see them below:

amancalleddryeyes: “@bobrisky222 like who? Mmm if he knack you 2by2 for head now una go talk say my guy get wahala .”

clemzice: “@bobrisky222 taaa kataway.”

ola_tu_dun: “@bobrisky222 wahala wahala wahala .”

official_gregg: “@bobrisky222 make zazzuu catch you or hear this talk for your mouth you go know .”

easy_life_242: “@bobrisky222 this man to dey take risk ooh no let portable come back for you .”





