Video: “Abi you dey ment?”- Reactions as Bobrisky expresses undying love for Portable
- Bobrisky was among the many celebrities who reacted to Portable Zazu’s new car acquisition
- Bobrisky, while commenting on a post where blogger Tunde Ednut congratulated Portable expressed his love for the Zazu crooner
- The crossdresser’s comment sections sparked massive reactions from many as netizens knocked Bobrisky
Nigerian crossdress Okuneye Olanrewaju Idris, popularly known as Bobrisky, caused a buzz on social media with his comment on singer Portable Zazu’s new car acquisition.
This comes after he took possession of a new Range Rover and took to social media to flaunt it.
Popular blogger Tunde Ednut while congratulating Portable, reposted a video of the singer and the new car.
Tunde Ednut wrote:
“Cheeee!!!! CONGRATULATIONS to portable ooooo. He just got a New RANGE ROVER . Zazuuuuuuuu. E chooowke !!!! oo. ❤️ This life na YOLO. So chop life.”
The crossdresser was among the netizens who dropped a comment under the blogger’s post as he went on to express his love for Portable.
“I love him,” Bobrisky wrote.
some of the reactions, see them below:
amancalleddryeyes: “@bobrisky222 like who? Mmm if he knack you 2by2 for head now una go talk say my guy get wahala .”
clemzice: “@bobrisky222 taaa kataway.”
ola_tu_dun: “@bobrisky222 wahala wahala wahala .”
official_gregg: “@bobrisky222 make zazzuu catch you or hear this talk for your mouth you go know .”
easy_life_242: “@bobrisky222 this man to dey take risk ooh no let portable come back for you .”