ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “Abeg What’s His Name?” – Fans React As Wizkid and Jada’s 2nd Son Clocks 6 Months

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 330 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

  • Wizkid, and his partner Jada’s second son recently clocked a milestone age
  • Taking to social media, Jada announced that their second child is now half a year old as he clocked six months
  • A number of the couple’s fans took to social media to congratulate them while others asked for the child’s name

Much-loved Nigerian singer, Wizkid and his partner, Jada P’s second child, is now six months old. The good news was shared on social media by Jada to the joy of many fans.

Taking to her Twitter page, Jada announced that their second baby is now half a year old and it drew a series of reactions from netizens who could not help but drop congratulatory messages.

She wrote:
“My baby is 6 months today”

After Jada shared the great news online, a number of Wizkid’s fans stormed her comment section to celebrate with the couple. Some of them also asked about their child’s name.

Previous article“The best in everything”- Mo Bimpe marks husband Lateef Adedimeji’s birthday
Next articleFrom Idris to Bob, His male side is appreciating his female side- Reactions as Bobrisky posts fake N1m alert, says it’s from fan

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 330 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Video: From Idris to Bob, His male side is appreciating his female side- Reactions as Bobrisky posts fake N1m alert, says it’s from fan

2 hours ago

Video: “The best in everything”- Mo Bimpe marks husband Lateef Adedimeji’s birthday

2 hours ago

Video: Obio Oluebube stirs hilarious reactions as she hits the gym, shares video of workout session

3 hours ago

Video: “I see why Big Whiz chills with you”- Reactions trail Osas Ighodaro Banging Bikini Photo [Photos]

3 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button