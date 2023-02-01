Video: “Abeg What’s His Name?” – Fans React As Wizkid and Jada’s 2nd Son Clocks 6 Months

Wizkid, and his partner Jada’s second son recently clocked a milestone age

Taking to social media, Jada announced that their second child is now half a year old as he clocked six months

A number of the couple’s fans took to social media to congratulate them while others asked for the child’s name

Much-loved Nigerian singer, Wizkid and his partner, Jada P’s second child, is now six months old. The good news was shared on social media by Jada to the joy of many fans.

Taking to her Twitter page, Jada announced that their second baby is now half a year old and it drew a series of reactions from netizens who could not help but drop congratulatory messages.

She wrote:

“My baby is 6 months today”

After Jada shared the great news online, a number of Wizkid’s fans stormed her comment section to celebrate with the couple. Some of them also asked about their child’s name.

How time flies Many more years I pray🙏📿 — blvck 007 (@big_D_champ) January 31, 2023