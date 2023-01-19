Video: Abeg make sure u and ur family don chop!- Wizkid replies Mr Jollof, others trolling him over announced ‘joint tour with Davido’

A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here

Wizkid, recently shared an adorable photo of himself with his older son, Zion, while babysitting his newborn

The singer accompanied the photo with advice to people to make sure their families are well-fed in 2023

Wizkid’s adorable family photo and advice got netizens talking as some of them suggested that he was referring to comedian, Mr Jollof

Grammy award winning singer, Wizkid, recently shared an adorable photo of himself on daddy duty with an interesting caption that got people talking.

The father of four shared a mirror selfie of himself with his older son, Zion, and his newborn baby, while he was getting his hair done.

In the photo, Wizkid cradled the little baby with one hand and held his phone with the other as he took the adorable picture.

Not stopping there, Wizkid accompanied the cute photo with an interesting caption that netizens seemed to think was a shade at someone.

The singer captioned the photo:

“2023 Abeg make sure u and ur family don chop! Good morning kids.”

Shortly after the music star’s post went up, it made the rounds on social media and got a lot of people talking.

Some netizens seemed to think he was referring to controversial comedian, Mr Jollof.

Some of the reactions culled below:

babydoll_sugarcrunch: ” no chill watsoever ”

shez_lizzy: “This guy mouth nor good ”

glowree_diamond: ” indirectly direct.”

__james02: “Mr.Jollof shey u hear”