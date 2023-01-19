Video: “A new Nigeria is possible” – BBNaija’s Tega to those pondering on who to vote for
BBNaija reality TV star, Tega Dominic has joined her colleagues in the entertainment to admonish Nigerians to do the right thing during the 2023 election.
The 2023 general election is thirty-seven days away and celebrities in their numbers have been campaigning for their preferred candidates.
Taking to her Instagram page, the mother of one who revealed a while back that she will be voting for the Labour Party Presidential candidate Peter Gregory Obi noted that a new Nigeria is possible.
Tega however warned Nigerians not to wait for any celebrity to tell them who to vote for before they do the needful.
Maintaining her stand, she urged everyone to think of the future generations and how the choice of a bad leader will affect them.
She wrote: ” I said it before ad I will say it again if you are waiting for a pastor, Imam a blue tick or a person of influence to tell you who to vote or what path to follow, you are simply on your way to the last phase of psychosis, for those of us who have chosen our paths, I hope and pray you think about procreation, else what is all this fight for? Pls, OBIdients get your PVC and do the right thing, a New Nigeria is Possible.