Video: “A new Nigeria is possible” – BBNaija’s Tega to those pondering on who to vote for

The 2023 general election is thirty-seven days away and celebrities in their numbers have been campaigning for their preferred candidates.

Tega however warned Nigerians not to wait for any celebrity to tell them who to vote for before they do the needful.

BBNaija reality TV star, Tega Dominic has joined her colleagues in the entertainment to admonish Nigerians to do the right thing during the 2023 election.

Taking to her Instagram page, the mother of one who revealed a while back that she will be voting for the Labour Party Presidential candidate Peter Gregory Obi noted that a new Nigeria is possible.

Maintaining her stand, she urged everyone to think of the future generations and how the choice of a bad leader will affect them.