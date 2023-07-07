Video: “A man I have so much respect for”- Yul Edochie excited as he links up with colleague, Jerry Amilo after a long while

Yul Edochie, a Nollywood actor, praised his colleague Jerry Amilo as they reconnected after many years.

The movie star expressed his happiness at working with the actor on the set of a new project by posting a video of them together.

Yul said that because they worked together on so many successful films, he has a great deal of respect for Jerry.

It had been a while since they had last got together, according to Yul in the video. He described Jerry as his brother and noted that the two of them had collaborated on many successful films.

The actor’s post emphasizes their bonds of friendship and solidarity, suggesting a happy and fond reunion.

“Link up with my bro on a new project. After so so long. A man I have so much respect for @kingjerryamilo_. We made so many hit movies together”.

“Nobody Holy pass, you all were judging me”- Yul Edochie reacts to Davido’s baby mama drama

Yul Edochie, a Nollywood actor and film director, has chimed in on Davido’s cheating scandal.

Yul made news last year after it was revealed that he had fathered a child outside of marriage, and he was heavily mocked on social media.

Yul Edochie has turned to social media to make fun of Davido’s supporters following the cheating controversy.

He noted how everyone was criticizing him, despite the fact that they were not Holy and were simply hiding theirs.

“Nobody good pass. Nobody Holy pass. Everybody Just hide their own, dey judge me since”.