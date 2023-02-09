Video: A Grammy nominee living in the trenches beats living in mansions with no nominations – Kemi Olunloyo tells Peter Okoye to apologize
- Kemi Olunloyo while reacting said being a Grammy nominee living in the trenches beats living in mansions with no Grammy nominations.
Investigative Journalist, Kemi Olunloyo in a recent post weighs in on the ongoing drama involving singers Peter Okoye and Seun Kuti.
Recall it all started after Seun Kuti stated that it takes the effort of dedicated Nigerians to save Nigeria, not an opportunist like Peter Obi.
Reacting Singer Peter Okoye slams Seun Kuti for calling Peter Obi an opportunist and by extension throws shade at his father, Fela Kuti, the Afrobeats legend.
Peter said, “Dude just erased his father’s history. You said only the propel of Nigeria can save Nigeria. Is PO and the rest candidates not Nigerian people? Shame! Shame! Shame!!!”
He also brags about living a better life while Seun Kuti still lives in his father house in the trenches, among others.
Kemi Olunloyo while reacting said being a Grammy nominee living in the trenches beats living in mansions with no Grammy nominations.
She also urges Peter Okoye to apologize to the Kutis for the disrespectful comment to Fela’s shrine and his legacy.
Kemi wrote,
SEUN KUTI VS PSQUARE
When I was sexually assaulted at 13yo in the dead of night on Ikorodu rd, Lagos April 28th 1978 during the #Alimustgo riots, my late 8yo brother Akintayo lost half of his brain and lived 43yrs on a wheelchair with his livelihood gone. Our crime: We were kids riding in a government car and UNILAG students were protesting increased tuition. We were entering Lagos after 90 mins on the express from Ibadan in a 2 car convoy. The rioters and hoodlums attacked govt cars. We had no warning and the car radio was switched off. There was no internet or cellphones. There is a reason I’m telling this story: The room I was admitted to at LUTH was the same room and bed Grandma Funlayo Kuti DIED on 2 weeks earlier on April 13th 1978. Grandma was thrown from the second floor window by the army and police who came with axes 🪓 attacking FELA, his brothers and band in this very dark time in history. Till today the Nigerian govt never apologized to the Kutis particularly Gen Obasanjo who ordered the raid. The African Shrine will forever be a solemn place to remember Grandma and Uncle Fela’s legacy. It is NOT A LOCAL SHRINE‼️It is where many of us pay respect to the late Kuti family members who passed on. Grandma, FELA, Uncle Beko and Uncle Olikoye served this country in different areas. Don’t diminish their legacy. It is wrong to refer to their iconic landmark home as a “local shrine” at the expense of Peter Obi’s campaign. Obi will not approve of this manner of reckless talk. Today I’m listed in Wikipedia under Nigerian Women Activists alongside Grandma Funlayo Kuti. Who would have thought?👀 I once messaged Seun in 2014 that Grandma left something in that hospital bed mattress that entered me springing me into activism. We laughed and joked about it. Seun never met her as he was not born.
I hope Peter and Paul Okoye can apologize for their attack on the Kuti name and Seun forgive them. Being a Grammy nominee living in the trenches beats living in mansions with no Grammy nominations. Made Kuti should not have been dragged into this. He’s the youngest in the music 🎶 and must carry the legacy not the trauma. Let’s guard our tongues during #Nigeriadecides2023. I rarely discuss politics as it’s a newsbeat I don’t cover. Let’s not forget Uncle Wole is also watching this. Respect the history of the Kutis and always remember journalism is a rough draft of history. Wole Soyinka is Mrs Kuti’s nephew.”