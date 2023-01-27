ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: "A friend like you is hard to find" – Mohbad tells Bella Shmurda, promises him N2M birthday gift

Famous singer Mohbad appreciates his colleague, Bella Shmurda for being a wonderful friend to him.

The ex-Marlian Music signee took to social media adulate Bella Shmurda who clocks 27 years old today, January 27, 2023.

Mohbad expressed his thanks to Bella, who stood with him during his music label feud, for being a friend to him, adding that friends like him are rare.

Sharing a video of him on his page, he pledged to give the ‘Cash App’ hit maker 2 million naira for his birthday.

His caption read: “A friend like you is hard to find, I owe you N2m for your birthday.”

It would he recalled that Bella Shmurda had been outspoken out Mohbad’s condition and unhappiness while still a signee at Naira Marley’s music label, Marlian Music.

