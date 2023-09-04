Video: “99.9% of people advising you on social media have not figured out their life”- Yul Edochie advises people

Yul Edochie, a well-known Nigerian actor, is not afraid to share his opinions and experiences with his fans and followers.

Yul recently resorted to social media to offer some blunt advise, advising people not to take counsel from internet sources, especially those who may not have their own life completely figured out.

Yul Edochie’s remark comes as his first wife, May Edochie, files for divorce while he is still in a relationship with his second wife, Judy Austin.

To individuals suffering with love issues and other life concerns, Yul Edochie had this to say:

“Are you still listening to social media advisers? I laugh. 99.9% of the people advising you have not even figured out the direction of their own lives. They haven’t solved their own family problems. Brother, sister, do you. Do what works for you. Focus on your journey.”

Below are some reactions of netizens to his message;

One veevogee

“But why is he this restless??? Adviser wey no advice himsef. No be juju be that?”

One onyinyechi__favour

“Headless chicken. From presidential aspirant to up coming motivational speaker ( God abeg oo”

One bshizzle70a

“Yul- Don’t listen to social media Advisers. Also Yul – GIVES ADVICE on social media”

One donaldmgb6

“Truly do what works for you, & focus on your journey . I pray that as I go on my journey with my family, let no woman come and scatter my family like yours.”

One samvail

“As soon as you try to forget him he will write because he knows blogger go repost am.He’s noticed no one send them again. Lol”