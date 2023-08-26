Video: “95 Out Of 100% Nigerian Girls Living In Dubai Are Doing Runs” – Lege Miami

According to renowned media personality and content creator Lege Miami, Dubai is now a fertile hustling environment for Nigerian runs girls.

In an interview with Nedu and crew on ‘the honest bunch podcast,’ the social media star discusses his encounters with Nigerian females in Dubai.

He described a chat he had with a buddy, who told him how he spends time with Nigerian runs girls each time he visits Dubai.

Following her observations, the influencer determined that prostitution is becoming the fashionable lifestyle of Nigerian females in Dubai.

He went on to say that it’s supposedly the reason why so many Nigerian females have been flocking to Dubai recently.

Watch the video below: