Video: “90% of Afrobeat artists don’t have substance in their music” – Burna Boy spills

Burna Boy, a Grammy-winning musician, claims that the music produced by the majority of Afrobeat musicians lacks substance.

Burna Boy remarked in an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe that most Afrobeat singers have no life experiences, which renders their music lifeless.

He believes that music should be infused with life experience. He described Afrobeat music as “exciting and entertaining music with no life experiences.”

Burna Boy portrayed musicians as people with their own ups and downs in life, with good days, terrible days, and difficult moments that surround the creation of music.

Watch the video below.