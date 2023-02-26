Video: 70 years old man, now dem never leave you? – Cubana Chief Priest ridicules Orji Uzor Kalu over invalid vote

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Amid the electoral processes, Orji Kalu who is a staunch member of the APC showed solidarity by voting for his party and decided to flaunt it.

The photo trended all over social media and Cubana Chief Priest upon stumbling on it left a savage remark.







Celebnrity barman, Pascal Okechukwu Chibuike, a.k.a Cubana Chief Priest has mocked the former governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu after he proudly showed the public who he voted for.

However, a closer look at it shows there was a loophole due to the fact that his thumbprint slightly extended beyond the box meant for APC to that of APGA which consequently rendered it invalid.

Mocking the APC chieftain, he wrote: