Video: 70 years old man, now dem never leave you? – Cubana Chief Priest ridicules Orji Uzor Kalu over invalid vote

Amid the electoral processes, Orji Kalu who is a staunch member of the APC showed solidarity by voting for his party and decided to flaunt it.

The photo trended all over social media and Cubana Chief Priest upon stumbling on it left a savage remark.



Celebnrity barman, Pascal Okechukwu Chibuike, a.k.a Cubana Chief Priest has mocked the former governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu after he proudly showed the public who he voted for.

However, a closer look at it shows there was a loophole due to the fact that his thumbprint slightly extended beyond the box meant for APC to that of APGA which consequently rendered it invalid.

Mocking the APC chieftain, he wrote:

“Orji Uzor Kalu You Dey Whine ? Odogwu Na Void Vote🗳️ Your Thumb Sef No Dey With Your Heart, Body & Soul. Now Dem Never Leave You😂 70 Years Old…”

