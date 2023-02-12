Video: 65 out of 83 women I counseled were unfaithful to their husbands – Daddy Freeze reveals

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.







Nigerian On Air Personality, Ifedayo Olarinde, popularly called Daddy Freeze, has revealed that he counseled 83 married women out of which 65 were having extra-marital affairs.

He stated this in a bid to buttress Nollywood actor, Deyemi Okanlawon’s statement that making love four times a week is small.

The broadcaster noted that the counseling happened in 2018 and the unfaithful women were ‘spirit-filled’ warriors in his the church he used to attend.

Taking to his Instagram page, Daddy Freeze said the act of sexual intimacy is very vital in marriage or relationships.

He said: “Intercourse is very very important in a marriage or in a committed relationship. Don’t marry someone that cannot satisfy you. Let me give you some scary statistics as a church leader. First, remember the Free nation Church only started in 2017, so all our members came from other churches, largely pentefraudsta.

“In 2018, I counseled 83 married women. Sixty-five of them had cheated on their husbands, and 43 of them had cheated more than once. At the same time, 25 of them were in current relationships with other men. These were spirit-filled prayer warriors o. Some were even workers in my former Pente church.

“If intercourse is not that important, please, why were they cheating?, from the moment you are engaged, my advice is, sample the goods, and taste the milk before you buy the cow. There is no scripture that says it is sinful for an engaged couple to have intercourse. The word fornication was coined by authors of the King James Bible, and it never included sex between engaged or betrothed couples. Don’t be misled by motivational speakers.”