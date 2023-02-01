Video: “6 days, he didn’t go out”, Lady who lived in Naira Marley’s compound makes shocking revelations – [Video]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In a video making the rounds, the lady who said she spent few days in the compound with Naira Marley, revealed that while she was there she only saw his face twice.

The lady also disclosed that sometimes Naira Marley would stay indoors for six days straight without going out.

Controversial Nigerian Rapper, Naira Marley has been trending online after an interview of a Nigerian female journalist who claimed she lived in his compound, went viral.

According to her, most of what is shown in the media about Naira Marley isn’t really who he is, and it was all a form of PR for the type of music he does and nothing more.

I have a problem with broke people who’re useless – Naira Marley reacts after being called out by Lil Smart

Popular Nigerian rapper, Naira Marley has responded to a former member of Marlian Music who called him out over unfair treatment.

Dancer and entertainer, Lil Smart had taken to social media to accuse the Marlian president of being an inconsiderate boss.

He said that he left the record label because he felt underappreciated by Naira Marley even after years of committment.

According to Lil Smart, he was squatting when he first joined Marlian Music and the entertainment company started out with a duplex.

He said that with time the label grew bigger and when Naira Marley started building estates and houses, he could not even give him a room to stay or offer him accommodation.

In reaction, Naira Marley penned a cryptic post where he talked about having a problem with broke people that refuse to help themselves.