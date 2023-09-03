Video: 48-Year-Old Rita Dominic and Husband, Fidelis Anosike Welcomes a Set Of Twins [Photos]

Messages of congratulations have begun to flood in for famous Nigerian actress Rita Dominic, who is welcomed a set of twins with her lover, Fidelis Anosike.

The 48-year-old Nollywood queen has finally joined the ranks of motherhood, welcoming twin girls.

Recall some weeks ago, Gistlover reported that Rita Dominic sparks reactions online as she releases a photos in a red outfit revealing her baby bum.

Also, in a tweet on Twitter, Rita Dominic portrays the pregnant woman’s attitude as she disclosed in her tweet that she is craving amala (Yam flour) at midnight, 1:35 AM.

Note that Rita Dominic officially ties the knot with her hubby Fidelis Anosike at a church wedding on November 26th, 2023, in UK. This comes after the duo ties the knot traditionally in Imo State on April 19th, 2022.

Confirming the arrival of the new child, top Instagram blog, Emiralty Africa wrote; “Actress Rita Dominic and her husband have welcomed a set of Twins, they are girls.”

More details to come as it is still a developing story.