ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: 35 Years Old Simi Reveals Her Retirement Plans

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 318 1 minute read

Churches Used to Pay Me N5,000 To N10,000 – Simi Reveals Why She Dumped Gospel Music

Simisola Kosoko, a well-known singer, a.k.a. Simi has revealed her retirement plans as she discusses launching her own children’s show.

On Saturday, August 12, the mother of one said on Twitter that after she retires from the music industry, she plans to launch her own children’s show.

She stated that it has been something she has wanted to do for years and that she has been working on the soundtracks for the program.

Simi expressed excitement about embarking on this future path and asked for fortitude when the time comes.

She wrote …

“My retirement plan is my own kids show. I’ve been working on music for years. I can’t wait. So help me God.”

See her post below …

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 318 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Video: Chinenye Eucharia’s Message to Destiny Etiko on Birthday Causes Mixed Reactions

1 hour ago

Video: “The Father of a Great Man” Judy Austin Praises Pete Edochie Amid Ongoing Family Drama

1 hour ago

Video: BBNAIJA: “why I can’t sleep with any BBN boys” – CeeC

2 hours ago

Video: Toyin Abraham And Husband Affirms Love for Son, Ireoluwa as He Celebrates 4th Birthday

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button