Video: 35 Years Old Simi Reveals Her Retirement Plans

Simisola Kosoko, a well-known singer, a.k.a. Simi has revealed her retirement plans as she discusses launching her own children’s show.

On Saturday, August 12, the mother of one said on Twitter that after she retires from the music industry, she plans to launch her own children’s show.

She stated that it has been something she has wanted to do for years and that she has been working on the soundtracks for the program.

Simi expressed excitement about embarking on this future path and asked for fortitude when the time comes.

She wrote …

“My retirement plan is my own kids show. I’ve been working on music for years. I can’t wait. So help me God.”

See her post below …