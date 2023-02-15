Video: 30BG family forever – Davido’s fans storm street to celebrate Val as they give out food, drinks & others to people [Video]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Davido’s fans made sure to mark the day of love on his behalf by storming the streets to share food, drinks and more to other Nigerians, mostly beggars and young children.

The video generated massive reactions as many took to comment section to hail the fans for giving so much to humanity just like their favorite music star.







Beloved Nigerian Singer, Davido’s fans has stormed the street of Lagos to celebrate their favorite music star on Valentine’s day.

On February 14, 2023, some of the singer’s fans took to the streets to show love to the less fortunate.

It’s no news that Davido is much loved because of his generosity to humanity. He has a watchword, ‘we rise by lifting others’.

However, his fans took the watchword to heart as they decorated their car with Valentine’s Day banner that had Davido’s face and his mantra boldly displayed on it.

In the video shared on one of the singer’s fan pages, a group of girls and a guy rocked t-shirts to show that they were part of the 30BG fanbase.

The people on the streets no doubt enjoyed the show of love from the singer’s fans and they were seen smiling happily while collecting their food and drinks.

The video generated massive reactions as many took to comment section to hail the fans for giving so much to humanity just like their favorite music star.

Some reactions are shown below:

sammyhot_147 said, “Fan base pass fan base normally we no be em keypad warriors 001 forever ❤️”.

akuah_asabea_ansah said, “Ugh❤️❤️❤️see us oooo…God bless them allEverything good from the Lord himself,shall be their portion!!! AMEN❗️”

ojeezy_dmw said, “Normally we rise by lifting others.”

official___endlessqueen said, “We no da support nonsense I made the right choice.”

hardey_bisi14 said, “30bg is a family not a fan base ❤️”.