Video: 21 Years Old Carter Efe, Buys Two Mercedes Benz Within Three Months [Photos]

Content creator and popular instagram skit maker, Carter Efe, has purchased another Mercedes Benz reportedly worth N25 million

Carter Efe bought the first Benz late October 2022 and set the internet abuzz when he flaunted it

He bought the first one late October 2022 and set the internet abuzz when he flaunted it.

In a fresh post, Carter Efe shared photos of him and the new black-coloured Benz without a caption.

Fans trooped to social media to share divergent opinions on his decision to gift himself another expensive car.

