Video: 21 Years Old Carter Efe, Buys Two Mercedes Benz Within Three Months [Photos]

  • Content creator and popular instagram skit maker, Carter Efe, has purchased another Mercedes Benz reportedly worth N25 million
  • Carter Efe bought the first Benz late October 2022 and set the internet abuzz when he flaunted it
Nigerian content creator, Carter Efe, has purchased another Mercedes Benz reportedly worth N25 million.

This comes just three months after the ‘Machala’ hit-maker bought his first Benz SUV and showed it off on social media.

Carter Efe buys two Mercedes Benz within three months (Photos) – wizkid snub carter efe 1

He bought the first one late October 2022 and set the internet abuzz when he flaunted it.

In a fresh post, Carter Efe shared photos of him and the new black-coloured Benz without a caption.

Fans trooped to social media to share divergent opinions on his decision to gift himself another expensive car.

See photos below..

Reacting to the post, so of his followers took to comment section to congratulate him below..

endylight1; Congratulations to him , you are next in line. Say Amen

jesty_b; Accept it or leave it, this 2023 is bringing you double blessings in endeavors. Amen to it if you believe. Kindly follow me #jestyb

fekomi; When you work with people that have Grace , Grace will not cease from you 📌

figo__1655; Congratulations 🎊 and our own will be soon 🔜 say amen if you believe 😍👏

