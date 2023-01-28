Video: 2023:I am not a politician, I am a footballer- Footballer Kanu Nwankwo reacts reports of endorsing Tinubu [Video]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nigerian former professional footballer, Kanu Nwankwo has finally addressed reports of his endorsing APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Recall that columnist, Sam Omatseye had claimed that the former footballer was a supporter of the presidential candidate.

In series of tweets, Sam Omatseye gave out reasons why Kanu Nwankwo was endorsing Tinubu. *

According to him, when Kanu wanted to start his foundation, he sought support from Peter Obi and other Igbo leaders as they turned him down. However, when he reached out to Tinubu, he came to Sheraton Hotels, Abuja and gave him 5 million naira.

“In year 2020, I wanted to start Kanu Heart Foundation.

Peter Obi and all the Igbo Leaders refused to Help me. I reached out to Tinubu, he came to Sheraton Hotels, Abuja and gave me 5million Nara. That money was what I used in starting the foundation you hear today".

*Peter Obi and all the Igbo Leaders refused to Help me. I reached out to Tinubu, he came to Sheraton Hotels Abuja and gave me 5million naira.*

*That money was what i used in starting the foundation you hear today* pic.twitter.com/PSLCJI4UcU — Sam Omatseye (@samomatseye) January 25, 2023

The columnist captioned the tweet with, “Kanu Nwankwo explains why Tinubu is his candidate”.

Reacting to it in a video via his Instagram page, Kanu explained that the news was fake news as he isn’t endorsing any politician. He warned journalists to stop spreading fake news about him as he is a footballer and not a politician.

In his closing message to his fans, he urged them to go get their PVC and vote for the best.