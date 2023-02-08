Video: 2023: ‘You Just Erased Your Father’s History, I’ll Keep You in My Prayers’ – Peter Okoye Slams Seun Kuti

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Popular Nigerian Singer, Peter Okoye of Psquare fame has slammed Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti for saying Labour party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi is an opportunist

Seun Kuti had earlier stated that it takes the effort of dedicated Nigerians to save Nigeria, not an opportunist like Peter Obi

Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye, has slammed his colleague, Seun Kuti for attacking the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Gistlover earlier reported that the son of the late legendary singer, Fela Anikulapo, described the former governor of Anambra State as an ‘Opportunist’.

He revealed that the African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore is his preferred candidate.

Seun stated that even if Sowore emerges as the winner of the 2023 election, he would still be unable to function effectively due to the dominance of the Peoples Democratic Party and All Progressives Congress (APC) in key positions in the country.

Taking a swipe at Peter Obi, the singer said he is an opportunist who moved to LP after losing at PDP, adding that he cannot save Nigeria.

Seun Kuti further made a mockery of the LP flag bearer, insisting he is an internet president whose election is on social media and lacks the structural background to win an election.

Reacting in a post via Twitter, Peter Okoye slammed Seun, saying he is frustrated and has erased his father’s history.

He said singers like Burna Boy and many others took the path of his father to gain prominence unlike him.

He wrote: “Dude just erased his father’s History! You said only the people of Nigeria can save Nigeria! Is PO and the rest candidates not the Nigerian people?…. SHAME! SHAME!! SHAME!!!

“Dude,I understand your frustration. But realize that the sky is big enough for all birds to fly. @burnaboy and other great artistes have climbed on our great Fela’s ladder to blow. Comport your self and pray to your god. My God has blessed my destiny & i’ll 4ever remain thankful. I’ll surely keep you in my prayers. Learn from your nephew @Madekuti cos he is well guided and clean.”