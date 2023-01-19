Video: 2023: Paul Okoye ‘Rude Boy’ calls out INEC over PVC collection

Paul Okoye noted that there are 26 million students who are eligible voters and they are all back in school.

aul Okoye a.k.a Rude Boy has called out the Independent National Electoral Commission over the time frame given for PVC collection ahead of the 2023 general election.

Paul Okoye noted that there are 26 million students who are eligible voters and they are all back in school.

He further stated that most of these students registered for 2023 election during the strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) in 2022 and may not collect their PVCs with only 10 days remaining for the collection.

Paul tweeted;