Video: 2023: Paul Okoye apologizes to comedian AY Makun over ‘don’t stand on the fence comment’

Paul Okoye was quick to admit his fault and apologized to the funny man for his earlier comment.

Superstar singer, Paul Okoye has apologized over his earlier remark to comedian, AY Makun, urging him to stop sitting on the fence and make his choice known regarding the 2023 general elections.

Paul Okoye who is a staunch supporter of Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi asked the comedian and father of two to choose a candidate to support ahead of the forthcoming elections and the latter responded.

It all started when AY Makun shared a post on his Instagram page hours ago about three presidential candidates, Peter Obi, Tinubu and Atiku. AY wrote:

“Knowing that we have 70,473,990 under the age of 49 years out of the 93,469,008 total registered voters for the 2023 presidential election, with a percentage of about 75%, it is clear that the youth cannot be disregarded this time. So where does your PVC direct you? “Can your level of Atikulation to this question be traced to your senses of Obedience in saying “EMI lokan”?

Responding to his post, Paul Okoye wrote:

“Bro make Una no dey stand for fence.”

AY however didn’t take Paul’s comment with a pinch of salt as he threw back a likely provocative comment almost immediately, saying:

“some of us do pass you for this matter. If you no know ask questions, you get my number.”

AY added:

“No need to even call me. Make I answer you here, since you already get idea of wetin you don plan achieve with this comment. There is a major difference in entertaining the Obedient audience at a fee and sitting planning strategically and directly with stakeholders for a better Nigeria. Our Endsars Social media showcase only cost us innocent lives without getting the expected results. To you on social media, I am sitting on the fence. Do you, and what you understand for now. But you will only apologize later.”

Paul Okoye was quick to admit his fault and apologized to the funny man for his earlier comment. He admitted to having witnessed AY play his part, and creating awareness towards the general elections. In his words: