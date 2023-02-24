Video: 2023: Mr Ibu declares support for Peter Obi [Video]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

An online video captured the veteran actor imploring Nigerians, similar to other celebrities' advice, to make wise choices when casting their ballots by selecting the right candidate for the job.







Popular Nigerian comedian and actor Mr Ibu has declared his choice of a presidential candidate.

The actor emphasized the importance of voting wisely and ensuring that the most qualified person is chosen to fulfill the duties of the office.

Falz Names Preferred Presidential Candidate, Sends Important Message To Youths

olarin Falana, popularly known as Falz, a Nigerian rapper and activist, has sent a message to youths ahead of the February 25th election.

Falz, who was vocal during the #EndSars campaign, has emphasized the importance of Nigerians voting against bad leadership in the country.

In an online video, the rapper urged Nigerians not to make excuses for not voting because it is time to decide their fate.

He noted that the Labour Party (LP) movement has grown quickly into a formidable third force.

The rapper urged young people to ignore those who would discourage them from voting and instead focus on the goal of determining who rules.

He said:

Oya election don come oooo this is my PVC, I’m sure you have yours and you are ready to vote. I don’t want to hear any of that rubbish that my vote will not count, so what’s the point of voting? Oh God, please nobody should annoy me, this is 2023, with everything we’re going through, if there are still some people saying that, then really and truly I don’t know what is wrong with them. Somehow, we have been able to gather momentum, unbelievable momentum for this formidable 3rd force. I say to you it is very possible, forget about all those pessimists, all those cynics that are coming to you, all those irresponsible people that apparently love to suffer and want to keep this status quo forget about those people and just focus on the goal. The goal is that we the people this time around, have decided that we are going to choose who rules us.

‘I’m willingly giving my support to vote rightly for Peter Obi – Tonto Dikeh declares

Kemi Filani recalls that Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has joined the rest of her colleagues to solicit support for the Labour party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

The actress who was nominated as the running mate to Tonte Ibraye, the 2023 governorship candidate of the African Democratic Party (ADC) in Rivers State took to her verified Instagram page to reveal reasons behind her choice.