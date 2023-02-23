Video: 2023 Election: Prophetess Olubori predicts Presidential election [Video]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A video of the Prophetess has surfaced online, in which she provided a detailed breakdown of the election process and predicted the ultimate winner.

She went on to declare that she does not vote because she is a resident of Britain. Despite this, she confidently predicted that Atiku would receive the majority of the votes, but that Tinubu would be declared the winner.







UK-based Prophetess Olubori has revealed what the Presidential election result would be as she has seen it in a vision.

According to the video, Olubiri claimed that in the spiritual realm, God wanted Peter Obi to win the election. However, based on the ballot counting, Atiku came in first place. Despite this, Tinubu was predicted to be declared the winner.

Furthermore, the Prophetess indicated that the election would not produce a conclusive result, and all three presidential candidates would eventually take the matter to the Supreme Court.

Addressing her audience, the Prophetess stated that she has cordial relationships with candidates from all three major parties – APC, PDP, and Labour – and that she is not biased towards any of them.

Some of the reactions culled below:

One shaderoom of nigeria said: A good prophetess should vote madam

One Mrpresident wrote: Mama just dey perambulate around the whole place. If God really spoke to you, He no go confuse. He go tell you straight who the winner be not all this Obi this Atiku that Tinubu yen yen yen. We sef sabi predict spiritually if na by hula balu 🙄

One Amofjay also wrote: This woman Dey double chance 😂😂

One honestykaybee wrote: This prediction is unacceptable.😂 I no believe anything

Una just wan trend 🤣🤣🤣We all know weything go sub… make nobody Dey predict for us 📣