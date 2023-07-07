Video: “2013, JAMB failed me” – Against all odds woman overcomes JAMB failure, pursues university abroad, marries Oyinbo man

Nurse Glory, a Nigerian woman who left her country after failing the JAMB exams, has defied all expectations and found happiness in the arms of a white man.

She bravely recounted her journey, which started with her move to the Philippines in 2013, in a touching video posted on TikTok.

After Nurse Glory received her disappointing JAMB examination results, her path took an unexpected turn.

She made the bold decision to relocate abroad in order to pursue her dreams of higher education, and she ultimately ended up in the Philippines.

She had no idea that this new chapter would bring her profound encounters with love and success in the face of adversity.

Nurse Glory met a Nigerian man who was her true love soon after arriving in the Philippines.

Their bond deepened, but tragedy struck when her boyfriend passed away in a pool accident before they could have a child.

Nurse Glory showed steadfast strength and decided against having an abortion in the face of overwhelming sadness and peer pressure.

Her life was being rebuilt as she grieved for her loss when fate struck again.

When a white man entered Nurse Glory’s path, he won her heart and ignited a fresh love.

After giving their relationship a chance, they started traveling together and eventually got married in 2018.

Celebrating the arrival of their first child, named Success, Nurse Glory joyfully revealed in her TikTok video that she is currently pregnant with their second child.

She wrote;

“I don’t know why some people have to suffer before they enjoy, but it is well, I will never forget my mom in haste because she is my Angel. While people were busy mocking me, my mom forgave and blessed me so did God. So anything anyone else is saying is their own business. Let people believe what they are to believe, but God won’t stop blessing us because you hate us.”

