Video: “2013, I Dey Act Police for N3K; Sapa Show Me Black and White” – TG Omori Recounts Papa Ajasco Days

Famous music video director TG Omori recalls his days of humble beginnings as an actor on the popular comic relief show, Papa Ajasco.

The video director who made news after a N1,000 cash present he offered a fan was refused flashed back to the days when he battled to make ends meet.

In a video posted on Twitter, TG Omori stressed the difficulties he faced while playing the part of a police officer for an extra N3,000.

He added that the struggle to make ends meet as a cast of Papa Ajasco made him look way older than his actual age.

“2013 I dey act police extra for N3k. Sapa show me black n white, I been senior my age that time,” he wrote while sharing the video.

Watch the video below …

