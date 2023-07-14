Video: “2 views only, na only me and my aunty dey always comment and like” – Sabinus recounts early struggles in skit making

Popular comedian Sabinus talked openly about his early setbacks and how he rose to success in the entertainment business.

The popular comedian talked about his journey and how not everything was always easy for him.

Sabinus revealed in the video that in 2015, he only received two comments on his videos. One of those comments came from his aunt, who wanted to check in on him.

He said he would reply to his aunt and let her know how much he valued her help.

Sabinus also mentioned that few people watched his videos. In actuality, he watched his own content, which is how most of the views came from.

He was going through a difficult time, but he persisted.

Netizens Reactions…

@Mo_Hanbuzzy said; “This guy is just straight up effortlessly funny…!”

@Saintudunze1 said; “Tomorrow one person go say na grace.. Sabinus been on the game since 2015. Hard work first.”

@adura_bamidele said; “Even for interview he still funny.”

@BodisereJ7671 said; “Don’t allow ur ‘No I quit’ over power ur ‘keep pushing.

@dvoice4change said; “Consistency is the key to an eventual triumph… Remain focused.”

@Ddennis942 said; “He just like me Fr because na only me dey like and rt my Tweets ”

@B1G_JAF said; “omo this guy sef em motivation sef funny ”

@BelyzScents said; “Sabinus is too funny,but many lessons dey this video….Keep going no matter how low your engagements are.”