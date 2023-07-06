Video: 192-hour cook-a-thon: “I need your support” – Another Nigerian from Kogi, set to break Hilda’s record

A second Nigerian woman, Chef Limadia, plans to set a new Guinness World Record by engaging in an impressive 192-hour cook-a-thon.

The Kogi lady herself announced the ambitious project through a captivating TikTok video and an accompanying flyer containing additional information about the event.

In accordance with her flyer, Chef Limadia plans to start her amazing cook-a-thon on July 10, 2023, and continue for an incredible 192 straight hours until July 18.

The cooking competition will be held on Campus Two at Nigeria’s Edo State’s Auchi Polytechnic.

Expressing her determination Chef Limadia wrote;

“Pls follow and support ur girl ✌️ cooking for 192 hours. I can do it ✅ I need ur support guys.”

Her fervent appeal for support has garnered mixed reactions among viewers and followers.

Netizens Reactions…

@user2308953745242 said; “Until someone collapse b4 every1 will rest from this competition. Hilda planned n prepared for long b4 coming out… you guys just have to be careful.”

@Judeblessing004 said; ”Na this year Guinness go no say dem don enter wrong country.”

@Princess Agu added; “I swear Guinness came to the wrong country, I think d government need to to sometin about this continuous cookathon.

@Kev33 said; “Everybody for Naija now Dey cook… I still dey watch Deo cook-a-thon… she don collect wella sotey she dey limp now.”

@Renik’s cakes said; “Eeeeeeeeeeee chef deo never even finish her own. “Keep calm nah,make this guinness book of records no tear

@troublesome said; “Na now una wan show say una Sabi cook all the girls wen de run from kitchen don turn Chef overnight.”