Video: 17-year-old female student lures man to Osun robs him of N1.5m

Victory Ehiremen, a 17-year-old student at Osun State University, and her boyfriend Ayobami Ariyo were accused of using social media to lure a man from Lagos to Osun and robbing him of N1.5 million.

Kehinde Longe, the commissioner of police, claims that the incident started when Victory connected with the complainant a few days prior to the robbery on social media.

She sent him a message and invited him to visit her in Ikire. Victory, however, took the victim to her boyfriend’s house when she got there, where he was attacked by a group of people who then stole N1.5 million from his bank account.

Ayobami Ariyo was apprehended from his hiding place as a result of the police’s prompt response to the incident.

Further investigation led to the apprehension of two other accomplices. The police are actively pursuing the arrest of other individuals involved in the crime.

Victory claimed, when questioned by reporters, that she was not aware of her boyfriend’s plan to coerce the victim into giving him money.

When Ayobami and his friend barged into the room where she was with him and started assaulting the complainant, she expressed her outrage.

She also disclosed that two days after the incident, her boyfriend, whom she accused of engaging in internet fraud, gave her a gift of N40,000.