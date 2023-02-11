ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “15 years and I’m just getting started” – Ghana singer stirs confusion with age

  • The singer identified on Twitter as @Camidoh took to the micro-blogging platform to announce his latest purchase.
  • He shared photos of himself seated on the bonnet of his new Porsche worth millions of cedis.
A Ghanaian musician has sparked mixed reactions with a remark which has left netizens puzzled following purchase of his new Porsche.

The singer identified on Twitter as @Camidoh took to the micro-blogging platform to announce his latest purchase.

He shared photos of himself seated on the bonnet of his new Porsche worth millions of cedis.

@Camidoh raised eyebrows when with his caption in which he described his age as 15.

“15yrs & I’m just getting started 🐇,” he captioned the photos.

It has however stirred mixed reactions from netizens who claim that the singer looks older than the 15, It is not certain whether he means 15 years of age or 15 years in the industry. he wrote.

One netizen, magic_troy212 wrote: “This guy is not up to 15yrs old..”

ceolawryn wrote: “15yrs of age or of being in industry?”

dee1I33 wrote: “I go start to lie now be like na the new update be that”





