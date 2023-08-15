Video: “001 For A Reason” – Davido Billed to Perform at the 50th PFA Awards in the UK

Ace Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, commonly known as Davido, a Nigerian musician and composer, is ready to wow audiences at the upcoming Professional Footballers’ Association awards.

On Tuesday, August 15, Davido made the major announcement via his official Twitter account, stating his degree of preparedness for the historic event.

The ‘Unavailable’ crooner wrote; “Ballers! Are you ready? We bringing some TIMELESS vibes to you at the 50th PFA AWARDS in Manchester on the 29th of August! Let’s have an unforgettable night.”

A statement on the organisers of the awards’ website www.thepfa.com noted that this year’s edition of the awards is special because it marks 50 years of the awards’ existence.

“The PFA Awards is always a special occasion, recognising the outstanding performers from every division and voted for by the players. This year is particularly special as we celebrate 50 years of the Awards.

“The 50th PFA Awards will be held at the Lowry Theatre on Tuesday 29th August. The Awards will take on an exciting new format with further details to follow soon!

“On the night, we will announce the winners of the PFA Players’ Player of the Year winners, the PFA Young Player of the Year categories and each divisional Team of the Year will be named.

“In addition to the PFA Players’ Player of the Year and PFA Young Player of the Year (21-years-old or under at the beginning of the season), we will honour footballing achievement through the PFA’s Merit Award,” the statement reads.

Previous winners of the Player of the Year Award include Cristiano Ronaldo, Luis Suárez, Lucy Bronze and Mohamed Salah.