Video: “001 effect”- Viral skitmaker reacts as Davido follows her, followers rise from 8K to 72k

Okoli Chinonye, popularly known as Okoli Classic, has once again gone emotional as her helper, David Adeleke better known as Davido, follows her on Instagram.

This comes just a few hours after Superstar Afrobeats singer Davido raises eyebrows by gifting her N2 million.

Davido contacts prominent Instagram blogger Tunde Ednut, telling him that he was entertained by the young skitmaker video on his page and want to reward her with the N2M.

In a recent video, the viral skitmaker affirms to all and sundry that she has been granted the N2M by Davido while addressing people who have inquired whether the money has been sent to her or not.

She further shares a screenshot showing that Davido has followed her on the photo and video-sharing app, Instagram.

As at the moment of filling this content, the viral skitmaker follower has increased from 8k to 73k.

She wrote; “God oo what did I do to deserve this kind of love see who followed me chinonye that don’t even know what I’m doing @mufasatundeednut @davido.”

See below (swipe to view more);