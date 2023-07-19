Victoria Kolawole Reacts As Adeniyi Johnson’s Wife, Oluwaseyi Shares Photos Of Herself In A Short

Yoruba movie actress, Oluwaseyi Edun, who happens to be the wife of actor Adeniyi Johnson, has used her latest Instagram post to showcase her beauty to her fans. She is someone who loves to show off her beauty in different outfits on social media, and she did it again by appearing in a gorgeous outfit. After seeing her post, her fans, including her movie colleague, Victoria Kolawole, could not hold their nerves as they expressed their opinions in different ways on her page.

In her new post, she showed up in a t-shirt and a short that looked good on her. Her nicely done makeup caught the eye as it matched the color of her skin. She appeared with a nice-looking hairdo that enhanced her beauty. She put on trainers and a sunshade as she took the pictures in different postures.

The actress has established herself as a well-known figure among her fans on social media, thanks to her talent, which has helped her achieve more fame.

Yoruba movie actress Victoria Kolawole was quick to react after seeing the post by saying, “Send me this outfit, I like it, period.” This reaction shows that her new post is well-appreciated by her colleague, as evidenced by her positive remark.

Worldnewsreporter (

)