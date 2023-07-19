ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Victoria Kolawole Reacts As Adeniyi Johnson’s Wife, Oluwaseyi Shares Photos Of Herself In A Short

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 47 mins ago
0 344 1 minute read

Yoruba movie actress, Oluwaseyi Edun, who happens to be the wife of actor Adeniyi Johnson, has used her latest Instagram post to showcase her beauty to her fans. She is someone who loves to show off her beauty in different outfits on social media, and she did it again by appearing in a gorgeous outfit. After seeing her post, her fans, including her movie colleague, Victoria Kolawole, could not hold their nerves as they expressed their opinions in different ways on her page.

In her new post, she showed up in a t-shirt and a short that looked good on her. Her nicely done makeup caught the eye as it matched the color of her skin. She appeared with a nice-looking hairdo that enhanced her beauty. She put on trainers and a sunshade as she took the pictures in different postures.

The actress has established herself as a well-known figure among her fans on social media, thanks to her talent, which has helped her achieve more fame.

Yoruba movie actress Victoria Kolawole was quick to react after seeing the post by saying, “Send me this outfit, I like it, period.” This reaction shows that her new post is well-appreciated by her colleague, as evidenced by her positive remark.

Worldnewsreporter (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 47 mins ago
0 344 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Mr Eazi Celebrates His 32nd Birthday With New Photos

7 mins ago

Fans React After Deborah Enenche Shared New Photos Online

1 hour ago

Actress Sarah Martins Replies Actress Judy Austin Who Said Anybody Wishing Her Death Will Die First

1 hour ago

Nigerian Actress, Sharon Oja Shares New Lovely Photos Surface

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button