Victor Osimhen reacts after Nigerian Singer, Olamide pays tribute to him in his latest Album.

Nigerian Super Eagles and Napoli attacker, Victor Osimhen has taken to social media to react after Nigerian rapper, singer and Songwriter, Olamide Gbenga Adedeji popularly known as Olamide pays tribute to him in his latest music album, ‘Unruly’.

In one of the 15 songs of the unruly album, Celebrate, the Nigerian rappar paid tribute to the Napoli’s legendary attacker, Victor Osimhen, where he said: “Ma fo e lenu bi t’Osimhen’ which is translated to English as I wound you like Osimhen.

With this lyrics he meant, would destroy his opponent as Victor Osimhen.

Seeing the Nigerian legendary Yoruba rapper, Olamide pay tribute to him in his latest Album, the Nigerian Super Eagles attacker, Victor Osimhen has taken to his Instagram story to react.

Reacting to Olamide’s album tribute to him, Victor Osimhen posted on his Instagram story: “Ma fo e lenu bi t’Osimhen!!! Y’all go listen to unruly by the legend @olamude”

