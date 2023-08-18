Veteran Nollywood Actor Chinedu Ikedieze, aka Aki, Shares Candid Reflections on Childhood Challenges

Nollywood actor Chinedu Ikedieze, popularly known as Aki, has recently revealed the struggles he faced during his formative years due to a diagnosis of stunted growth.

In an interview with well-known media personality Chude Jideonwo, the actor opened up about the emotional turmoil he experienced as a result of his condition, shedding light on his journey to self-acceptance.

Recalling a pivotal moment in his childhood, Ikedieze shared, “Something happened when I was nine years and six months old.

According to Daily Post on Friday, August 18, 2023, I remember the doctor saying to my mom, ‘Madam, what he has is stunted growth.’ That was when I started hearing the words stunted and retarded growth.”

He expressed how these words deeply impacted his self-esteem and led to a cascade of challenges he faced both at school and in his personal life.

The actor’s interview shed light on the emotional toll the condition took on him, as he confessed to having grappled with feelings of distress and hopelessness.

“I cried several times because I was bullied in school and even at home because I wasn’t growing properly.

It got bad, and there were times I thought of ending it all. Thank God I no grow for Lagos because Third Mainland Bridge no far o [laughs],” he revealed, highlighting the gravity of his emotional struggle.

However, amidst these difficulties, Ikedieze expressed his heartfelt gratitude towards his mother for unwaveringly supporting him through these trying times. Her presence and support proved pivotal in helping him navigate the challenges that stunted growth presented.

Furthermore, Ikedieze shared a heartwarming insight into his camaraderie with fellow actor Osita Iheme, popularly known as Pawpaw. Describing their connection as unique, he remarked, “From the first time I met Osita Iheme, aka Pawpaw, there was this chemistry there.”

