Veteran actress Kate Henshaw celebrates Enioluwa on his birthday

Veteran Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw took to her Instagram page on July 6, 2023, to celebrate popular influencer, Adeoluwa Prince Enioluwa.

If you recall, Kate said that Enioluwa is more like the son she never had.

According to her, she has always been drawn to him from day one as she noted that he has a beautiful heart and never regrets knowing him.

Actress Kate Henshaw penned down a beautiful note for the influencer and content creator on his 24th birthday. She described him as a source of joy to herself and others.

In her words “Happy birthday Enioluwa my darling. You infect everywhere you go with your energy. You never cease to bring a smile to my face and those you share your space with.”

Kate also prayed for God’s blessings upon him.

The award-winning actress shared a photo of the celebrant along with the heartwarming birthday post.

Enioluwa expressed gratitude to her in the comment section saying “I love you so much. Thank you and God bless you always.”

Fans also showered him with beautiful birthday messages.

