Veteran Actress, Iya 2d Shares Adorable Photos With Her Grandchildren And Great-grandchildren Online

Veteran Nollywood actress, Mistura Asunmo better known by her stage name as Iya 2d has taken to her Instagram page to share adorable pictures with her Grandchildren and Great grandchildren.

It could be seen in the lovely pictures that Grandma celebrated birthday with one of her grandchildren, very excited with beautiful smiles on her face, as she posed on camera.

She captioned her pictures,” I’m grateful to Almighty Allah for being alive to witness the joy on my grandchildren and great grandchildren for all these I say Alhamdulilhai Modupe”.

Mistura Asunmo also known as Iya 2d in the Yoruba films, is a Veteran actress, Filmmaker, and Movie producer, who is well known for her roles such as Mother, Wife, Villager, Chief, Mother-in-law and others. She has been very active in her acting career over a decades and has since featured in several Yoruba movies.

Her fans and followers have gushed out to the comments section to drop their comments and emojis.

