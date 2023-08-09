ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Venita Chose Adekunle For The Pardon Me Immunity But I Was Hurt – Frodd

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 337 1 minute read

Frodd has generated several reactions and comments from the public, as he spoke to Big Brother about Venita’s decision not to pardon him during the Pardon Me Immunity Twist, that Big Brother did on Monday night, the pepper Dem HouseMates already agreed to pardon Frodd, and Venita went ahead to pardon Adekunle Olopade, this generated several reactions and comments from the public, as everyone was surprised and overwhelmed with the decision of Venita.

Frodd told Big Brother that he was hurt because she slipped out of the box after they had already agreed on something, several celebrities and public figures reacted to the statement their official social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, amongst others as some people were saying that at least he has already won the Pardon Me Immunity Twist, and why is he still worrying about the person that Venita chose to Pardon.

Frodd said that Venita tried to make him understand her own feelings too, but he was hurt.

Check out the tweet below;

Sola_rayo (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 337 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

#BBNaija All Stars: Frodd Emotionally Wishes His Wife A Safe Delivery This Week

1 min ago

Video: “To a woman who claims 35 years every year”- Debbie Shokoya ridicules at Allwell Ademola as she turns 41

40 mins ago

Video: “It’s unfair when I enter the toilet the first thing I see is poo” – Mercy Eke begs housemates to clean after themselves

60 mins ago

(3Gar Biography, Age, Music, Career)

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button