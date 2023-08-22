Venita Akpofure Calls Kimoprah A Criminal With Integrity

Venita Akpofure has generated several reactions and comments from the public, as she calls one of the new HouseMate that Big Brother brings into the Big Brother’s House, Kimoprah a criminal with integrity, this generated several reactions and comments from the public, as everyone is trying to wrap their heads around the fact that Venita Akpofure called Kimoprah a criminal with integrity.

It’s as if the old HouseMates in the Big Brother’s House including Mercy Eke, Adekunle Olopade, Angel BJ Smith, Doyin, Ilebaye, Ike Onyeama, Seyi Awolowo, Frodd, Pere Egbi, CrossDaBoss, TolaniBaj, Neo Akpofure, Whitemoney, Cee C, Alex Unusual, Soma, amongst others are still shook with the fact that Big Brother brought new HouseMates into the Big Brother Naija All Stars Season Eight Show including Lucy, Omasola, Kimoprah, and Prince Nelson.

Everyone was surprised and overwhelmed with the statement of Venita Akpofure about what she called Kimoprah, several reactions and comments about the statement.

