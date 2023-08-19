Veeiye Stuns Fans With New Photos Of Herself As She Celebrates Her 27th Birthday

Victoria Adeleye popularly and widely known by her stage name Veeiye a popular British-Nigerian singer, song writer, producer and ex-housemate of the Nigerian Reality TV Show, BBNaija has thrilled many of her fans on social media after she shared new photos of herself as she marks her 27th birthday.

In the photos she shared, she was seen on a long white colored gown which undoubtedly enhanced her beauty. She applied neatly done make up and was also seen on silver colored accessories. She took the photos in a sitting position.

Many fans who saw the photos she shared reacted as they were amazed by her beauty in the photos. They also reacted wishing her a happy birthday. Screenshots of some reactions are shown below.

Veeiye, ever since her rise to stardom, has been making waves all thanks to her talent and dedication to the music industry.

Feel free to drop a comment and follow for more as we will be expecting your feedback on this.

Bettyentertainment (

)