Vee Cooked For Me, If I Don’t Tweet In The Next Hour, I Might Be In The Hospital – Laycon Jokes

Reality Star and former winner of Big Brother Naija Lockdown Season 5, Olamilekan Agbeleshebioba known as Laycon has jokingly revealed why he might be at the hospital if he isn’t seen in the next one hour

The handsome young man made this known few minutes ago, using his official Twitter handle, he said

“I am at @veeiye ‘s house and she decided to cook for me, I’m about to taste the food… In case you don’t see me tweet in 1hr, I fit don dey hospital”

Laycon is a twenty Nine year old rapper, singer, songwriter, influencer, media personality and brand ambassador from Ogun State, Nigeria. He was popular in the house for his friendship with Vee plus the alteration he had with Erica

