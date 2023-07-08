UTME: Mmesoma’s Father Reveals What He Told His Daughter After Discovering Her UTME Result Was Fake

The father of Miss Mmesoma Ejikeme from Anambra, Mr. Romamus Ejikeme, has chosen to speak out following his daughter’s involvement in a forgery scandal regarding her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results. The Anambra state’s Investigation Committee recently declared her guilty.

During an exclusive interview with the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Mr. Romamus Ejikeme expressed his thoughts on the matter, emphasizing the need for caution for his daughter, who he described as a rising star. He offered her words of advice, urging her to be mindful of her actions in order to protect her reputation.

Hear him: “what I told my daughter, Mmesoma Ejikeme, after she confessed to me that she forged her result is that she needs to be very careful because she is a star. I told her not to do anything to dent her image again.”

Furthermore, Mr. Romamus Ejikeme disclosed that Mmesoma Ejikeme did not immediately come clean about her misconduct. Initially, she provided false information to her father, concealing the truth behind the incident.

In conclusion, Mmesoma Ejikeme’s father took the opportunity to extend his apologies to Nigerians and the Joint Admissions Matriculation Board (JAMB) for the unfortunate turn of events. Overall, he hopes that this incident serves as a valuable lesson to his daughter and encourages her to make better choices in the future.

