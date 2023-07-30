Uriel And Neo Akpofure Kiss Each Other In The Big Brother’s House

Uriel and Neo Akpofure have generated several reactions and comments from the public as they kissed each other during the Big Brother Naija All Stars Season Eight Show, this generated several reactions and comments from the public, as everyone was surprised and overwhelmed with the fact that Uriel and Neo Akpofure kissed yesterday night.

Yesterday was the first night party of the season, and it was a very long night, as different things was just happening after the party including the kiss that happened between Uriel and Neo Akpofure. Several celebrities and public figures reacted to the kiss their official social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, amongst others.

Their fans and supporters reacted to the pictures their official social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, amongst others.

Uriel and Neo Akpofure are one of the most popular and successful HouseMates in the Big Brother Naija All Stars Season Eight Show.

Check out the pictures below;

