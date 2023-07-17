ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

“Trev Was Never Oga’s Signee, He Was Just Somebody Whom Oga Assisted Freely-Israel DMW

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 346 1 minute read

Recent reports have taken a dark turn as former signee of Davido’s record label, Trevboi, has been declared wanted in connection with the unfortunate death of a man at a popular Lagos nightclub. This shocking development has left many in disbelief, considering the previously discussed comments made by Davido’s manager, Israel.

Israel has just recently clarified the nature of the relationship between Davido and Trevboi, stating, “Trev was never oga’s signee. He was just somebody whom oga assisted freely, by jumping into his song. Oga even paid everything for his video shoot. Oga long parted ways with him when he even had the guts to insult oga as a payback for all his kindness.”

While the specific details of the incident at the Lagos nightclub are still unfolding, it is indeed a tragic and alarming situation. The news surrounding Trevboi’s alleged involvement has raised questions about the circumstances leading up to this unfortunate event and has left fans and industry insiders in shock.

As investigations continue, it is crucial to allow the legal process to unfold and determine the truth. The focus should be on justice for the victim and a thorough examination of the facts surrounding the incident. It serves as a reminder that in the entertainment industry, as in any other realm of society, actions have consequences, and accountability must be upheld.

Check out the screenshot of his post below.

Greenkai (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 346 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

How My Wife Cried Over A Movie Because Her Favorite Character Was Killed- Apostle Johnson Suleman

3 mins ago

“Pappy don Dey carry me Dey go where I no know” Anita Joseph Says As She Shares New Video

29 mins ago

Reactions As Nollywood Actress Paschaline Ijeoma Alex Posts New Photos

39 mins ago

Chacha Eke Faani Shows Off Her Latest Appearance To Celebrate Her 36th Birthday (Photos)

51 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button