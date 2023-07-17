“Trev Was Never Oga’s Signee, He Was Just Somebody Whom Oga Assisted Freely-Israel DMW

Recent reports have taken a dark turn as former signee of Davido’s record label, Trevboi, has been declared wanted in connection with the unfortunate death of a man at a popular Lagos nightclub. This shocking development has left many in disbelief, considering the previously discussed comments made by Davido’s manager, Israel.

Israel has just recently clarified the nature of the relationship between Davido and Trevboi, stating, “Trev was never oga’s signee. He was just somebody whom oga assisted freely, by jumping into his song. Oga even paid everything for his video shoot. Oga long parted ways with him when he even had the guts to insult oga as a payback for all his kindness.”

While the specific details of the incident at the Lagos nightclub are still unfolding, it is indeed a tragic and alarming situation. The news surrounding Trevboi’s alleged involvement has raised questions about the circumstances leading up to this unfortunate event and has left fans and industry insiders in shock.

As investigations continue, it is crucial to allow the legal process to unfold and determine the truth. The focus should be on justice for the victim and a thorough examination of the facts surrounding the incident. It serves as a reminder that in the entertainment industry, as in any other realm of society, actions have consequences, and accountability must be upheld.

