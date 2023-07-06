Toyin Abraham, Others React As Bukola Arugba Drops New Photos

Popular actress and filmmaker, Bukola Awoyemi aka Bukola Arugba has taken to her official social media handle to shares adorable photos of herself. Bukky was spotted at a clothing store. She looks stunning in a multi-colored shirt and fitted jeans trousers. Arugba strikes lovely poses for the camera and shows off her beauty.

She dropped love emojis and noted that she’s in the line of duty with her peeps. She also asked fans to pick their favorite slide.

These adorable photos triggered reactions online as fans and celebrities gushed over her beauty. Also, they sent lovely remarks as they admired her. Actress, Toyin Abraham dropped love emojis and said she’s beautiful and that she loves her.

Other celebrities like She Baby and Yemi Terry sent love and fire emojis. A fan said, “Decently beautiful”.

Bukola got separated from her ex-husband, Damola Olatunji a month ago and has moved on with her life.

EssienAkpan (

)