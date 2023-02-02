ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi & Beef Ijakumo Officially Drops Ijakumo Soundtrack & Music Video

Beef Ijakumo finally drops the official video of his hit song Ijakumo which is the official soundtrack to the most trending movie currently “Ijakumo” Produced by Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi and the movie is currently on all Cinema Globally.

And Ijakumo has been the ringtone/anthem assigned to most of the post that has been posted by Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi on her IG official account to promote the movie Ijakumo.

Watch,share,comments and enjoy the official music video of “Ijakumo” by Beef Ijakumo.

Here Is Also the official link to the post, posted by Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi via IG and Youtube

