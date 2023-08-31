ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Tony Umez Rocks A Matching Outfit With His Wife As They Mark Their Wedding Anniversary (Photos)

When a man is in love with a woman, he will desire to show her off at all times, especially during important events. Actor Tony Umez is elated to celebrate his marriage anniversary by wearing matching attire with his wife. The script interpreter appeared stunning with the love of his life. He went on to affirm that he has no regrets about getting married.

Marriage can be a beautiful experience when couples are truly in love. Also, wearing a matching outfit makes them look special when commemorating their wedding anniversary. Tony flaunted pictures of himself with his wife in matching t-shirts. They are celebrating another year of their marriage in style.

Celebrating together in an atmosphere of happiness always strengthens the bond between married couples. Tony is enjoying his successful marriage and is unable to contain his joy. Sharing adorable loved-up photos, he wrote, “God has indeed been faithful. No regrets.”

