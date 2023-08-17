Tonto Dikeh vows to Unfollow NDLEA as they announce Naira Marley as their Ambassador

Few moments ago, The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA took to social media to announce that popular Afrobeat Singer and Songwriter, Naira Marley will be working hand in hand with them as their Ambassador in the fight against Drug Abuse.

In a post shared on their Official Instagram Page today being Thursday the 17th day of August, 2023 NDLEA revealed that the talented singer visited their headquarters today in Abuja and declared his support for the war against Drug Abuse.

The Agency also shared photos of Naira at their office to back up their claim and it stirred massive reactions from the general public including Actress, Tonto Dikeh.

“Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Brig General Mohamed Buba Marwa with Music Star, Naira Marley when the artist paid a visit to the National Headquarters of the Agency in Abuja to declare support for the war against Drug Abuse on Thursday 17th August 2023”, They wrote.

In the above photo, Naira Marley could be clearly spotted alongside the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the NDLEA and they both seems really excited judging from the smile they wore on their faces.

Few moments after the post surfaced online, Popular Nollywood Actress, Tonto Dikeh took to the comment section to react stating that she’s unfollowing the NDLEA Official Instagram Page right away. Although we don’t know the reason behind that but it seems like she’s not happy with the announcement.

